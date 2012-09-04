Colin Munroe ft. Kendrick Lamar & Ab Soul – “Scars & Stars” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Colin Munroe just dropped his new mixtape, Unsung Hero on these here internet streets and it features Black Hippy favorites, Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul. The Canadian crooner has been putting on for the Great North for a long time and “Scars and Stars” is another example of such.

Colin broke out a couple of years ago when he dropped a dope remix to Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights.” It’s been a couple of years in the making, but you can download Colin’s Unsung Hero right here and you can listen and download “Scars & Stars” after the jump. Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d. city drops on October 22nd. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/colin-munroe-scars-n-stars-feat-kendrick-lamar-and-absoul.mp3

DOWNLOAD: Colin Munroe ft. Kendrick Lamar and Ab Soul – “Scars and Stars”

Photo: MuchMusic