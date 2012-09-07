Lil Wayne ft. Detail – “No Worries” [LISTEN]

This record was featured on Dedication 4, and will serve as the next single off of Lil Wayne’s newest album, I Am Not A Human Being 2. He performed this song last night at the MTV Video Music Awards with 2 Chainz playing the role of hypeman, and less than 24 hours later this song is available on iTunes without DJ Drama and mastered for your listening pleasure.

“In a giving mood today Since I pushed back D4 For # teamtunechi fans I’m going to release the next single for IANAHB2 on D4 tomorrow,” tweeted Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne’s manager and friend. He kept good on his word, and here is the song. Head over to iTunes to download the song for $1.29. Get at listen after the jump.

—

Props: HHNM

Photo: MTV