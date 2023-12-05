Brady Watt ft. Conway The Machine & Talib Kweli “Without You,” Wiz Khalifa “Heavy Hitters” & More | Daily Visuals 12.4.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Who would’ve thought that we’d get a Conway The Machine and Talib Kweli collaboration put together by a white bass player? Not us but here we are as Brady Watt has put together a collabo that lyricists never saw coming.

Teaming up for the new visuals to “Without You,” Brady Watt takes to the streets with his guitar in hand while Conway The Machine spits his bars and Talib Kweli joins in on the fun from a rooftop with the NYC skyline playing the backdrop. Brady Watt got the juice now. It’s Ocean Spray though.

Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa has some fun with CGI and for his clip to “Heavy Hitters” the Pittsburgh representative clones himself a thousand times over to show us what a world filled of Wiz’s would look like. There’d be hella weed farms all over the globe too, that’s for sure.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Darius and Quavo, Kevin Gates featuring Sexyy Red and B.G., and more.

BRADY WATT FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE & TALIB KWELI – “WITHOUT YOU”

WIZ KHALIFA – “HEAVY HITTERS”

LIL DARIUS & QUAVO – “DIDN’T COME TO PLAY”

KEVIN GATES FT. SEXXY RED & B.G. – “YONCE FREESTYLE”

PAUL WALL & LIL KEKE – “SWANGIN’ GLASS”

DAX – “CATCH THE RAIN”

KARLAAA – “GO GHOST, PT2”

KCEE & OXLADE – “I PRAY”