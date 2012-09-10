50 Cent Says Chris Lighty’s Death Won’t End Feud With Fat Joe [LISTEN]

The death of Hip-Hop super manager, Chris Lighty, brought together people from all walks of life in the Hip-Hop community. Lighty’s funeral also brought together Fat Joe and 50 Cent, two men he managed, despite their bitter feud in the middle of the 2000s. Although the two were probably as close as they’ve been to each other in over a decade, Curtis Jackson says that it doesn’t change the opinion that he has of the Bronx-born rapper.

“Nah. You know what I think? A lot of times it’s people who choose not to like you,” 50 told the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “Regardless, they could be across the street from you, they don’t have to have a conversation or have anything to be a source of why they feel that way about you. You can’t fix it in conversation with some of these people so I don’t even look to resolve any of that. I just move forward without focusing on it.”

Check it all out below and listen to the full interview with 50 Cent

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: MTV

Props: SOHH