Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

She’s got a big booty, so we call her…Delianna. One of the main females on 2 Chainz and Kanye West’s now infamous video for “Birthday Song,” is this week’s feature girl for Hip-Hop Wired’s Bangin’ Candy. Delianna Urena, also known as Britanny Urena, caught the eyes of many as the girl in the colorful bikini in 2 Chainz’s new video off of his album, Based On A T.R.U. Story. She caught many more eyes in the video for 50 Cent’s song “Definition of S*xy.” As many things go in life, there is good news and bad news.

The bad news is that there aren’t many photo shoots that have been done with the lovely lady as of yet. The good news is that this woman loves her some Instagram. She’s only got about 5,000 followers on Twitter, but after this we are pretty sure that’s going to shoot up just a bit. Hit the jump to check out Delianna Urena’s entry for the “bad b***h contest.”

Photo: Instagram, ATLNightSpots

