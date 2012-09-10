Exclusive: Big Sean Says He Reps Detroit “Harder Than Anybody”

Things couldn’t be better for Big Sean. He and the rest of G.O.O.D. will drop their Cruel Summer compilation right before the summer actually ends, next week, and with his sophomore album still in the distance the 24-year-old released his Detroit mixtape as a nice little appetizer.

In less than a week, the project has been downloaded more than a million times, and the success is not lost on the rapper, who will always carry the city of Detroit on his back. “It was tight because I just wanted to give ‘em something,” Sean tells Hip-Hop Wired. “That’s what made me, that’s the place that made me , that’s the experiences that made me. Even in just the title, and I thought it was fresh to have people like Snoop, Jeezy… all these people talking about it.”

Snoop, currently moonlighting as his latest musical moniker Snoop Lion, has repped Long Beach, Calif. for his entire career, but he also has ties to the Midwest. “A lot of people don’t know Snoop lived in Detroit,” Sean added. “[He] worked at McDonald’s off eight mile, stuff like that. I [rep] my town harder than anybody, as much as I can, any chance I can.”

Now that the mixtape is out, his sophomore album—featuring production from the legendary No ID— promises to be “step up” from his previous work.

If you’re behind the times, click here to download Detroit.

