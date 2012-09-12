10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

KimYe have become America’s sweethearts. Okay, that’s a total lie, but in the world of reality TV meets Hip-Pop, these two are slowly digestible. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had this strange friendship for several years, and now it’s blossomed into romance. Most people find a story like that cute at surface level, right? Plus, with Kanye spouting Shakespearean love bars about Kim—like referencing her flour bombing from PETA on “Theraflu” and discussing her adults only tape with Ray J on “Clique”—it’s become an affair that touches all walls of Hollywood’s padded room.

Then of course we have the paparazzi photos of Yeezy and Dash out on the streets. They’re holding hands, they’re loving up on each other, they’re just acting like two googly eyed kids. Does anyone, though, feel this relationship is imbalanced? On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kanye is always hiding behind walls, grinning and waving, or doing grand gestures like purchasing an entire new wardrobe for Kim. So who loves who more? Our vote is that Kanye is more into Kim.

Take a look at some of these flicks we’ve compiled in the gallery to prove that Yeezy is head over heels for Kimbo Slice, while she may just “really really like him.” Hey, if this ends with a breakup, we’ll probably get some good Emo Rap out of it.

*Kanye Shrug*

Photos: Various

