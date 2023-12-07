Wiz Khalifa “Cream Corn, E-40 ft. OT Genesis, Zoe Osama & G5 “Show You How To Do It” & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Wiz Khalifa is ready to get back on his daily visual grind as the man has dropped a new clip basically minutes after releasing some new work for his fans to indulge in.

After introducing us to a world where there was enough Wiz Khalifa’s to take over a small country, Wiz comes through with a new visual to “Cream Corn” where we’re taken on a sort of psychedelic trip as the rapper lays back on a couch and tokes on some Khalifa Kush to reach a higher plane most of us will never see. That KK must be potent as hell.

Back on the Left Coast, E-40 dabbles in some day drinking and for his clip to “Show You How To Do It,” Charlie Hustle links up with OT Genesis, Zoe Osama and G5 at a local pub to throw back shots, play some bones and stack up some blue face Benji’s as the dubs keep on coming.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Chuck Gibbs, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “CREAM CORN”

E-40 FT. OT GENESIS, ZOE OSAMA & G5 – “SHOW YOU HOW TO DO IT”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “FLOATERS”

CHUCK GIBBS – “FADED”

ALBEE AL & MOZZY – “WHO YA BIG HOMIE”

DESERT BANDIT – “BLOCK PARTY”

DEE-1 – “LINES DRAWN”

PEEZY – “TWO FOUR ONE”