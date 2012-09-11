Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown had the Internets in a tizzy when he showed off a new neck tattoo that conspiracy theorists quickly said looked a lot like Rihanna, whose own new tat isn’t exactly G-rated. However, Breezy’s reps are saying to pump your breaks. The R&B crooner’s people told TMZ that his new ink is actually a “sugar skull” inspired by Mexico’s Dia De Los Muertos (Day Of The Dead).

According to the tattoo artist, Brown brought him a MAC ad that features an illustration of a woman’s face that is half skull. Check out the images of the tattoo and the ad used as a reference in the gallery after the break.

So is Chris Brown off the hook or do you still think his choice in tattoos, which many say looks a bit too much like a battered woman, was suspect?

Photos: TMZ

