Juicy J Signs With Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records

Juicy J’s resurgence as a solo star with the breakout single “Bandz A Make Her Dance” has been one of the more intriguing stories of the summer. Now alongside Wiz Khalifa‘s Taylor Gang, one of the founding fathers of Three Six Mafia has found a new label home to house his upcoming solo project.

Under Columbia Records, Juicy J has partnered up with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records to release his new solo album later this year. The lead single off of the album, tentatively titled Stay Trippy, is “Bandz A Make Her Dance” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

“For me to be teaming up with Dr. Luke, Columbia Records & Wiz Khalifa (TGod) on my new solo album,” says Juicy in a release. “I’m really excited for this. Were gonna call ourselves the Powerhouse 3. Look out for more. ”

Dr. Luke, who is largely responsible for the Billboard juggernaut Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream and the former lead guitarist for Saturday Night Live, has produced chart-topping songs for Kesha, Nicki Minaj, B.o.B, Rihanna, Adam Lambert, Taio Cruz, and many more.

Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne is available on iTunes now.

Photo: Instagram