Pusha T, Raekwon & Joell Ortiz “Tick, Tock” [LISTEN]

The soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists is looking better and better with each and every listen and today is no different. Today’s latest song off of the RZA-produced movie soundtrack features a this Frank Dukes and S-1 produced jam with Joell Ortiz, Pusha T and Raekwon called “Tick Tock.”

This is a no nonsense track with features three of hip-hop’s most gifted lyricists and leaves no room for filler. The soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists drops on October 23rd. The film, The Man With The Iron Fists, hits movie theaters on November 2nd. After the jump you can stream the full song.

Photo: YouTube