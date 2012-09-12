Cam’Ron, Cousin Bang, GLC, Kanye West & Some Fried Chicken [VIDEO]

This is hilarious. In another webisode with Cam’Ron and Cousin Bang, this video starts off in Cam’s house and starts talking about fried chicken. After Bang talks about making fried chicken, they flash back to Chicago where Kanye West and GLC hit up the world’s famous Harold’s Chicken.

This College Dropout-era video takes place in the famous chicken spot where Bang, GLC and Yeezy act all types of ignorant at the restaurant. This vintage video, that was spotted over at Miss Info’s, is chock full of .GIF ready material. Would love to see Cam and Kanye back together one day. Hit the jump to check out the video.

Photo: YouTube