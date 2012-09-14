J. Cole Disses Diggy In A Freestyle During Kendrick Lamar’s North Carolina Show [VIDEO]

Attendees at the Charlotte stop for Kendrick Lamar’s BET Music Matters tour got a pleasant surprise when the Compton MC brought out J. Cole to perform his hit record “Can’t Get Enough.” Before dropping the notable track, Cole spit a sharp unreleased verse for fans. The verse was full of quotable bars like, “I made it from eight dollars an hour, 400 a week/To 100 grand a show. That’s 400 a week,” that made the audience go crazy like they were at an And 1 game.”

He also threw a couple of disses towards Diggy Simmons way in his verse. Stating: “Picture me hating on a young n***a with talent. Album flopped, but it’s cool he caked out on his allowance.” Cole is apparently back from his hiatus, having since performed an unreleased track at Rock the Bells and a noteworthy appearance on Big Sean’s Detroit mixtape. That’s all fine and dandy, but where is the seemingly mythical collaborative project with K. Dot? When will that drop? Anyway, these are just my thoughts.

In the mean time, hit the jump to hear the track.

Photo: Roc 4 Life