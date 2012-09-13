Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Executive Produced By RZA

Ghostface Killah appears on a new version of G.O.O.D. Music‘s “New God Flow” and crafting a collaborative album with Sheek Louch called Wu-Block, but he is still ready to drop a solo album in the fall.

Tony Starks will be releasing his latest project 12 Reasons to Die on November 20th through fellow Wu-Tang member, RZA’s newly launched Soul Temple Records. RZA will serve as the LP’s executive producer, while producer Adrian Younge (the mind behind the soundtrack for the movie and television show, Black Dynamite) will create the album’s music.

In typical Pretty Toney fashion, Ghost will release an accompanying comic book with the project. The is the second comic book for the iconic Wu-Tang Clan member and will follow a month after the album’s release. Hit the jump to check out the flier announcing the album and comic book.

