French Montana & Lil Baby “Okay,” Benny The Butcher & Stove God Cook “One Foot In” & More | Daily Visuals 12.8.23

A minute ago French Montana ran into some problems in Colombia when authorities decided to check his private plane for illegal contraband, but luckily for him his hustling days are well behind him and the man was able to make it back to the states as a free man.

Now that he’s back on his home turf, French links up with Lil Baby for the visuals to “Okay” where the two looks to give Elon Musk’s SpaceX a run for their money with their own space rocket getting ready to blast off into the atmosphere with the “Coke Boys” logo plastered on the side. Then they wonder why Colombian police wanted to check Montana’s plane for bricks.

Back in Buffalo, Benny The Butcher too knows a thing or two bout moving that work and in his and Stove God Cook’s clip to “One Foot In,” the two kick it in the trap house where they have some thick young women bagging up their product and counting the profits while they politic on the porch.

Check out the rest of today's drops including work from DaBaby, Pharrell Williams, Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro, and more.

