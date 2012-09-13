Kanye West, Pusha T and Ghostface Killah – “New God Flow (Extended)” [LISTEN]

We aren’t going to insult your intelligence and act like what has happened hasn’t happened yet. G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer sprung a little leak last night and one of the stand out records from the album is an all new version of “New God Flow” that features an all too appropriate verse from Ghostface Killah alongside Pusha T and Kanye West.

According to Funkmaster Flex, who got the jump on this, this song is now being reworked for radio and just premiered on Hot 97 moments ago. Tony Starks steals the show on his supremely stuntastic verse as he goes bar for bar with the G.O.O.D. Music golden children. Hit the jump to get a listen.

Photo: Wu-Tang Corp.