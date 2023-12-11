Subscribe
2 Chainz Injured After Being Involved In A Highway Car Accident In Miami

Thank goodness the man wasn't seriously hurt in the accident...

Published on December 11, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Rick Ross & 2 Chainz At The Urban Miami

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This past weekend, the news spread that 2 Chainz had a brush with death when he was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash while he was enjoying himself in Miami, Florida.

According to TMZ, the “Presha” rapper was rushed to a local hospital Saturday morning (Dec. 9), after he was injured in a three-car crash following a night of partying at the Booby Trap strip club. Luckily for Chainz, the accident didn’t turn out to be life threatening. But the rapper did suffer a neck injury and possibly other injuries as well.

TMZ reports:

The rapper was driving on I-95 and about to exit when we’re told by informed sources a car hit his vehicle. We’re told cops suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence.

It appears 2 Chainz was hit from behind because the damage to the car was on the front left driver’s side — and the damage is extensive, meaning the force of the crash was intense.

2 Chainz was in Miami to attend the annual Art Basel when the accident occurred. As of press time, Florida authorities say no one was killed in the three-car crash, but another man was transported to the hospital as well with no word on his condition.

2 Chainz should be counting his lucky stars as this could’ve been tragic for himself and the Hip-Hop culture.

