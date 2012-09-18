Kendrick Lamar Explains The Meaning Behind His Album Cover [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar sat down with FUSE yesterday for the beginning of his press run for his major label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. K. Dot, whose album will hit stores on October 22nd, spoke on the advice he got from Dr. Dre, the difference between albums and mixtapes, and many other topics. However, one of the more poignant topics he speaks on the album artwork.

The cover which was released a few days ago, features Kendrick Lamar as a baby and three older men around him. “There’s two of my uncles, right there. To the far right is my grandpa; and a baby bottle…next to a 40 ounce, next to a gang sign, holding a kid,” said Kendrick. “It’s not just music to me, this is a story about the youth and the people they call delinquents.”

It’s deeper than rap. Hit the jump to check out the full interview with FUSE.

Photo: YouTube