Kanye West Is Dropping $1M On Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party

Does this mean Kanye West is officially part of the 1%? Yeezy’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, turns 32 on October 21st and The Sun reports that the “Cold” rapper plans on throwing her one expensive birthday shindig. The party, which will boast a $1 milliom dollar price tag is allegedly going down in Turks and Caicos. Word is that West, whose G.O.O.D. Music camp just dropped their long awaited Cruel Summer album, is going all out because Kimmy has been bummed out about turning the the big three two.

A source said: “Kim has been really down about turning 32 and having two failed marriages behind her and no children, so he wants to make this extra-special.

“Plus it’s her first birthday since they’ve been together as a couple.

“Kanye has never been shy of splashing out on the women he loves, but this time he’s pulling out all the stops with presents.”

He’s not doing badly. So far, Kanye has organised a trip to Pine Cay, a private island in the Turks and Caicos group, with a load of their pals for a special birthday celebration.

He’s even sorted a chef from a five-star hotel to cook for them privately every night.

Kanye has also been splashing the cash in the shops, spending thousands of pounds on designer gear.

He’s banking on a made-to-order special edition Prada bag, lined in a “KK” print, a pink diamond bracelet and a couture Chanel dress to cement his place in her good books for life.