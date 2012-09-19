Wu-Block (Sheek Louch & Ghostface Killah) ft. Jadakiss – “Stick Em” [LISTEN]

Sheek Louch and Ghostface Killah drop the latest single called “Stick Em,” featuring Jadakiss, off of their forthcoming collaborative album, Wu-Block. Red Spyda hooks up the thundering drums, and a Fat Boys sample, for nothing but thugged out rhymes from the assembled MCs.

The moral of the rhyme story here is everyone in Ghostface Killah’s family just may rob you if need be. The Wu-Tang Clan member was recently heard dropping a new verse on Kanye West and Pusha T’s “New God Flow.” But, Jadakiss wins on this one with killer third verse.

Wu-Block will be in stores October 9th. Listen to and download “Stick Em” after the break.

Photo: E1