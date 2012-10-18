Asher Roth – “Wrestling Is Fake” [LISTEN]

Asher Roth hit the big homie Sway with a brand new record called “Wrestling Is Fake.” Asher spits over this rock-n-roll inspired track that may remind you a little bit of “Blunt Crusin” off of his debut album. Stone Cold Steve Austin gets a nice little shoutout at the end of the song in which Roth explains all of the things he found out around the same age that he found out wrestling is fake.

Whatever you do, Asher, don’t tell that to this guy. Roth, who is now signed to Def Jam, still doesn’t have a solid release date to his follow-up project to Asleep In The Bread Aisle, but with the run that IDJ is having I wouldn’t count on that being a secret much longer. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Wrestling Is Fake.”

UPDATE: CDQ is now available.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

• Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012