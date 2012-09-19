Gucci Mane ft. Future – “F**k The World (Prod. by Mike Will)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Gucci Mane gladly welcomes you back to the trap with “F**k The World,” featuring Future. This Mike Will-produced cut that will be found on La Flare’s new mixtape, Trap God, features the annoyingly catchy singing of Future the autotune savior.

“I got all eyez on me like Pac did, but I ain’t trying to go broke like Joc did,” Gucci says on this record. Ouch. Trap God will be available on the finer blogs and websites of the world everywhere on October 17th, 2012. Hit the jump to check out the artwork for the single and stream and download “F**k The Word,” produced by the young man, Mike Will.

DOWNLOAD: Gucci Mane ft. Future – “F**k The World (Prod. by Mike Will)”