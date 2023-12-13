Sure: Pardison Fontaine Says He Didn’t Necessarily Cheat On Megan Thee Stallion

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago the claws came out for Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine after she alluded to him having cheated on her during their relationship on her latest cut “Cobra.”

Looking to clear his “good” name while taking shots at Thee Stallion, Pardison responded with his own song “Thee Person” and well, that didn’t go too well for him. Still, Fontaine is out here making the media rounds and answering questions about Megan’s allegations and during a recent interview with Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, The Stallion’s embattled ex admitted to cheating, but not really.

Asking Pardison to respond to Megan’s line in which she said she caught him getting oral sex in the same bed they sleep in, Fontaine simply said “That’s not what happened at all.” When asked “Did she catch you getting your d*ck sucked,” Fontaine again denied it saying “Absolutely not.” Continuing to address the situation, Pardison said he never had any physical intimacy with any other woman during their relationship, but did say “Is hiding text messages from your partner cheating?”

When Angela’s fellow co-hosts said that anything you have to hide from your partner is a form a cheating, Fontaine copped to that kind of cheating saying, “In that regard, I’d say so.” Admitting that it was “inappropriate” for him to have done Megan like that, Fontaine took issue with how she rapped about it saying “the way that it was painted had me so mad, I’m like this is the part of the relationship — after everything that took place; everything that was kind of, y’know, forgiven; everything that we’ve washed away; especially when nobody asked for this — this is what you wanna go with?”

Apparently, that was the straw that broke Thee Stallion’s back as she did indeed go with that situation.

Regardless of whether Pardison felt he was wrongfully painted as a cheater, Megan Thee Stallion’s stable of fans aren’t trying to hear any of it as they’ve made up their minds about him at this point. Especially since he didn’t exactly stand up for her when men from the rap industry began to shame her for her sexual history.

Check out Pardison Fontaine address the situation below and let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below.