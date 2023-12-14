Dave East “Million Off Rap,” Wiz Khalifa “Looking For Nipsey” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

New Yorkers know that Dave East is a proud Harlemnite who reps his city harder than most, but that doesn’t mean the man doesn’t like to get out of the Big Apple here and there to enjoy living his best life.

Such is the case for his latest visuals to “Million Off Rap” where the rapper takes to the Vegas desert in a pair of Off-White Air Jordan II Lows (RIP Virgil) and soaks in that desert heat while his fellow New Yorkers battle the winter weather. We ain’t hatin’ though.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile keeps it simple for his latest clip and in “Looking For Nipsey” Wiz sparks up a fat blunt while relaxing in the studio before getting in the booth to spit his bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Shaquille O’Neal and Gawne, and more.

DAVE EAST – “MILLION OFF RAP”

WIZ KHALIFA – “LOOKING FOR NIPSEY”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “WOLF CRY”

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL & GAWNE – “CHAOS”

LOOPSTAR SMILEY – “MADE IT”

STEVEN G. FT ERIC BELLINGER – “DEEP”

HARDHEDDSEDD0 – “I’M POPPIN”

MELODY – “SO FLY”