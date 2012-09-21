Cee-lo’s Magic Moment Artwork and Tracklist [PHOTO]

Cee-Lo Green will be dropping his first Christmas album this October called Cee-Lo’s Magic Moment. This album will feature no rap features but it will have appearances from her The Voice costar, Christina Aguilera, Straight No Chaser, Rod Stewart and The Muppets. Yes, The Muppets.

Cee-Lo will put soulful renditions over Christmas classics like “This Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “White Christmas,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “All I Want For Christmas” and “Silent Night.” Hit the jump to get a load of Cee-Lo Clause on the artwork for Magic Moment.

Cee-Lo’s Magic Moment hits stores on October 30th.

1. What Christmas Means To Me

2. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (feat. Christina Aguilera)

3. This Christmas

4. The Christmas Song

5. White Christmas

6. All I Need Is Love (feat. Disney’s The Muppets)

7. You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch (feat. Straight No Chaser)

8. Please Come Home For Christmas

9. Run Rudolph Run

10. All I Want For Christmas

11. Mary, Did You Know?

12. River

13. Merry Christmas, Baby (with Rod Stewart)

14. Silent Night

Photo: MTV