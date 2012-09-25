Chris Brown Fails Drug Test, Attends Probation Hearing [VIDEO]

Apparently, Rihanna’s tweets weren’t enough to keep Chris Brown out of trouble. The singer sent a message to her former boyfriend wishing him good luck during his probation hearing Monday (Sept. 24), the outcome of which revealed that the Virginia native failed a drug test earlier in the year.

Brown tested positive for weed in his system while in his home state on June 18, which was brought up during the hearing.

Judge Patricia Schnegg decided that his probation should not be revoked. Brown reportedly owned up to doing drugs, admitting to his probation officer that he used drugs while in California, where weed is legal with a prescription.

In Virginia however, the drug is not allowed.

Schnegg said that she never ordered Brown to undergo drug testing, as part of his probation, and would therefore not penalize him for failing the test.

Following the infamous 2009 attack, Brown received probation, was ordered to stay away from Rihanna outside of work related events, attend domestic violence awareness courses, and complete community service, the latter of which was called into question by prosecutors.

Always the optimist, Brown took to Twitter to thank his supporters. “I love all the fans and supporters. Back to work. “Don’t judge Me” video is ready. Coming soon.”

Brown’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Photo: Getty