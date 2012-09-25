The LOX ft. Swizz Beatz – “Grand Wizard” [LISTEN]

Its a sunny day in Yonkers when The Lox decided to put out some new jams. Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss link up with the monster, Swizz Beatz for this would-be Ruff Ryders reunion. Swizz Beatz wont shake those illuminati rumors with a song called “Grand Wizard,” but this smooth barbecue two-step music.

Mind the bombs, as the kingpin Funkmaster Flex gets the premiere of this new joint. This song is cool, but it won’t fast forward the process for a possible new D-Block album, although rap fans everywhere would absolutely rejoice at that notion, it looks like we have to wait until Jadakiss’ Top Five Dead Or Alive for something remotely close to that. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Grand Wizard,” tagged up.

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/the_lox_ft_swizz_beatz-grand_wizard-atrilli.net_.mp3

Photo: Nubuzz