Big Sean Has Never Seen Kanye West “So Happy,” Calls Kim Kardashian A “Cool Person” [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian can add another fan to her list: Big Sean. It seems like just yesterday when the reality star was seen globetrotting and hand-holding with Kanye West while pretending that they weren’t a couple. Now that they’re out in the open, Sean has some kind words for Hip-Hop’s newest twosome.”That’s the homie man,” he said in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. “She’s a cool person all around.”

As for what makes the relationship work, the Detroit rapper stated that the two share a mutual connection. “I think her and Ye they really make each other happy. I never seen him so happy man. I can’t even remember the last time I seen him so happy. It’s tight man.”

This week Ye’s realtionship with Kardashian has taken somewhat of a backseat to rumor of a two adult tapes which he allegedly made with a woman over the age of 18 —which she allegedly states in the flick — woman that look strikingly similar to his girl.

While West may not release a statement on the dirty flick (via Twitter or otherwise), his lawyers have fired off cease and desist letters to several media outlets, telling them to take down the image of a West in his birthday suit, or face the consequences.



Photo: Rap-Up