Juicy J Discusses Why He “Can’t Say No To Ratchet …” With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

The legendary Juicy J visited The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Charlemagne The God and Angela Yee. The always candid Oscar-winner chopped it up with the crew and talked about everything he’s been working on, including his Stay Trippy album. The first question he answers off the rip is why he can’t say no to “ratchet p***y” as he states in his hit song, “Bandz A Make Her Dance.” “That’s a real statement man, you know what I’m saying,” Juicy tells Charlemagne of the Breakfast Club. “I know a lot of people wouldn’t say that but at the end of the day n***as be in the strip club and say ‘yo, yo man I’m going to take this chick home.’ So I said f**k it, i’m just going to say it. I’m going to keep it 100.”

For the complete video, including the possibility of a Three Six Mafia reunion, check it out below.

Photo: Clear Channel