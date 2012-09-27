Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

Once upon a time, Kanye West was begging to be on magazine covers. There have been war stories told about a young and hungry Mr. West walking into the offices of The Source and XXL to play his music for the staff, demanding that he get a cover. Boy have times changed.

With dozens of covers now to his credit as well as endless quotes from those magazines, Kanye West has now decided to dead the entire process of doing press. On his way to promoting his new album, Cruel Summer, he allowed his G.O.O.D. Music grew to handle the bulk of the media work while sticking to his guns of not doing any interviews.

After scouring the Internets for every Jay-Z cover ever, Hip-Hop Wired did it again by searching far and wide for every single magazine cover Yeezy has appeared on.

As a kicker, we found MTV video footage from the cover release party for Kanye’s first cover for FADER.

—

Photo: The FADER

*We think. That we could find anyway. So feel free to let us know what we missed and we’ll add it.