Throwback Thursday: Kanye West Explains The Importance Of Charity Work [VIDEO]

Before news of his s-x tape was all over your computer screen, before handholding with Kim Kardashian was his favorite past-time, even before he amped up his G.O.O.D. Music roster, Kanye West found a charitable way to occupy his time.

The Chicago rapper made a surprise appearnce at the Los Angeles Mission one day after Christmas a couple years back, and served meals to the less fortunate.

There was no news crew in site, just West, and then girlfriend Amber Rose, doing their part to help others in search of a hot meal. One of our Hip-Hop Wired team members just happened to be on the scene when West strapped on a plastic apron and gloves and served the public.

In honor of Throwback Thursday—and to give you a slight break from all the fodder stemming from his dirty tape—take a look back at the Louis Vuitton Don explaining why it’s important to give back.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired