50 Cent And Fat Joe To Possibly Share Stage At BET Hip-Hop Awards

50 Cent and Fat Joe are rumored to put their long standing feud aside this weekend in the name of their late manager, Chris Lighty. Complex is reporting that former acts from Violator management including 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and more will perform a medley of hits in a tribute to the Hip-Hop super-manager. BET’s Vice President of Communications Tracy McGraw refused to confirm the details of Complex’s report. When asked if BET could deny the same thing, McGraw explained: “That’s a good question. I think we’ll just go with ‘Could not confirm.'”

The BET Hip-Hop Awards wil take place this coming weekend at the Boisfeuillet Jones Civic Center in Atlanta and will air Tuesday, October 9.

Photo: Getty