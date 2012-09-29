Nicki Minaj Gives Lil Wayne A New Car For His Birthday [VIDEO]

It must be nice to be Lil Wayne. It is especially nice to be Lil Wayne on his birthday. After receiving a new car from his “dad” Birdman last year, Nicki Minaj ups the ante for his 30th birthday. For his 30th birthday on Thursday, Lil Wayne received a $70,000 1,000 lb red three-wheel T-Rex as a present from the artist he helped bring to worldwide stardom. The Red Campagna T-Rex 14R gets up to top speeds of 150 miles per hour and is an extremely lightweight hybrid sports car.

The car also was given Nicki’s personal touch, as the car has “Nicki Loves Tunechi” painted on the back of the roadster. Sounds good, but back in 2006 Birdman took the cake for all birthday presents when he gave Weezy $1,000,000 in cold hard cash. Cash Money, baby . Check out the video of Wayne getting his gift down below.

NICKI MINAJ GIVES WAYNE A T-REX FOR HIS BIRTHDAY (9/27/2012) from GRIZZ LEE on Vimeo.

