Iggy Azalea Reveals Trap Gold Mixtape’s Artwork & Tracklist

Her debut album, The New Classic, may still be TBD, but Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been pretty on point for the schedule release dates of her free projects. The Grand Hustle rapper revealed, via Twitter, the artwork and tracklist for her forthcoming mixtape, Trap Gold, which is due out October 11th.

The project only features one guest—Three 6 Mafia and Taylor Gang member Juicy J on a song called “Flexin & Finessin”—and will be executive produced by both Diplo and 1st Down of FKi. The latter produced what was thought to be the mixtapes lead single, “Bac 2 Tha Future (My Time),” whose video was released earlier this week, but the song isn’t on the tracklist below.

Check out the artwork, and back cover, of Trap Gold below.

Trap Gold Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Yo El Rey

3. Down South

4. Demons

5. Slo

6. Quicktime

7. Flexin & Finessin (feat. Juicy J)

8. 1-800-Bone

9. Golddust

10. Outro

—

Photo: YouTube