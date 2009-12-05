Kanye To Drop VH1 StoryTellers Album

Although Ye has been quiet in the tabloids after his infamous MTV Award stunt, he is letting his music do all the talking for him. On January 5th, 2010, Kanye will be dropping his 2nd live album VH1 StoryTellers. The album will also come with a DVD that shows the live session of VH1’s Story Tellers as Ye performs the hits from his last 2 albums Graduation and 808s & Heartbreaks.

On the DVD and album, Kanye performed such hits as “Flashing Lights,” “Stronger,” “Heartless,” and “Good Life.” Kanye even goes further back to his sophomore album Late Registration to perform hits such as “Touch the Sky.”

The album will also include never before seen performances as well as a sit down Q&A from the Louis Vaton Don himself. Ye hopes to accomplish the success of his 1st live album Late Orchestration which was one of the top itunes live album downloads in 2006.

Kanye has also been able to keep his name in our ears with rumors that he is low key in the making of a new album, and his recent 6 Grammy nominations.

“Where are you Yeezy?”