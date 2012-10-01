Curren$y Spitta – “Go Crazy” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Today, we get a new to our ears joint from Curren$y Spitta called “Go Crazy.” The New Orleans rapper keeps the subject matter to excelling at what he does and trying to “get a crib like Tony.” Montana, we’re guessing.

The crispy production is handled by Philadelphia’s Super Producer Sarom (Nicki Minaj “Roman In Moscow,” Lil Wayne “My Homies Still,” etc.). Besides the current EP project he has out with Harry Fraud, called Cigarette Boats, Spitta’s agenda for the near future includes a collaborative album with Wiz Khalifa called Live In Concert. It was initially due out August 9th, but that clearly didn’t happen.

Listen to and download “Go Crazy” below.

[Spotted at HipHopSince1987]

Download: Curren$y Spitta – “Go Crazy”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired