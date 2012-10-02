Big Boi ft. Kelly Rowland – “Mama Told Me” [LISTEN]

Big Boi is back with another single off of his latest album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, called “Mama Told Me.” This one features Kelly Rowland and was premiered by Funkmaster Flex.

This follows up the latest single “She Said Ok,” featuring Theophilus London and Tre Luce. The upbeat record which pits one half of Outkast with one third of Destiny’s Child for a song that more than just a mother could love.

Big Boi’s follow up to the 2010 effort, Sir Lucious Left Foot: Son Of Chico Dusty will be in stores on November 13th. Get a listen to the new record after the artwork.

Photo: Westwood TV