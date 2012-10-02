Diggy Simmons Speaks On New J. Cole Diss Song & Tyrese Intervening [VIDEO]

Considering the canon of Hip-Hop beefs, the Diggy Simmons and J. Cole situation is perhaps the weirdest and most confusing of them all. The “beef” seemed to fade away after a while, until J. Cole recently directed a few bars towards the young MC at a North Carolina concert.

ThisIs50’s Jack Thriller caught up with Diggy on the red carpet of the BET Hip-Hop Awards to discuss his rebuttal track, “Fall Down”, his thoughts on Tyrese speaking on his behalf shortly after it hit the internet and his stance on the beef moving forward.

“It wasn’t me, man. He came first. He came back,” said Diggy, who was under the impression that the beef was squashed after speaking with the Roc Nation MC about the situation. “I saw him and we made up, and then he came back. It kind of confused me. So you know… you know what you do when somebody comes at you.”

The “Copy, Paste” MC also cleared up any accusations that he reached out to Tyrese for back up, stating “that’s like my big homie, so he just like threw it out there. I don’t know.”

Check below to see Tyrese’s tweet and hear Diggy’s full take on the situation.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Ernest Estime