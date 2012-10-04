Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah & Jadakiss – “Stick Up Kids” [LISTEN]

This song was originally called “Stick Em,” but now the official version of this Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah and Jadakiss record hits the streets called “Stick Up Kids.” This will obviously be on the upcoming Wu-Block album, that is coming soon.

There are some slight differences between this version and the version that leaked a while back but this one is mixed, mastered and ready for purchase via Soundcloud and iTunes down below. There is still no official release date for the album, but this should hold fans over until that is announced. Check below after the artwork to hear it all out.

Photo: Instagram