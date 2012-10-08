Exclusive: Juicy J Explains The Evolution Of “Bandz,” Friendship With Wiz Khalifa [VIDEO]

The legendary Juicy J stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired batcave to kick it with us and talk about his new music. He talked about the success of “Bandz A Make Her Dance” and how it evolved from a random twitter record to a Billboard smash single. He also spoke about his friendship with Wiz Khalifa and how it turned into a friendly business decision.

“The chemistry is there, I met Wiz on Twitter and we first went in the studio we knocked out a great song called “In My Ride,” and it went crazy on the internet. Ever since then we go in the studio and knock out five or six record a night.” Juicy told us.

Juicy J’s new album, Stay Trippy, is coming soon. Check out the full interview below with Hip-Hop Wired.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jay-Z Rides The Train, Is Joined By Beyoncé At Barclays Center Finale [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Producers In Hip-Hop Right Now

• When Keeping It Rap Goes Wrong: 10 Cases Of Rap Music Putting People In Bad Situations

• Bangin Candy: The Lovely Briana Loyd [PHOTOS]

• More Footage Of Gunplay vs. G-Unit Fight Surfaces; Mike Knox Speaks [VIDEOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

—

Photo: HHW