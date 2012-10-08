Big Sean Talks Features On Hall Of Fame, Possible Eminem Collab, & More [VIDEO]

Big Sean is being very secretive about his sophomore LP, Hall of Fame: Memoirs of a Detroit Player, giving only its title a few weeks ago. Luckily for fans, the good folks at HipHop-N-More caught up with the Detroit MC after a recent Atlantic City performance to discuss his the project. During the sit down, Big Sean revealed just enough details to satisfy an interview’s requirements.

“It’s a select number of producers, but Key Wane, No I.D. and Kanye is adding his parts. I like to keep it not too many producers so it can have a sound; so it can sound like a body of work,” said Big Sean describing Hall of Fame’s production. The “My Last” MC surprisingly alluded to a possible Eminem collaboration as well, refusing to say much, but “Yes, there is a possibility.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper explained that he would be taking a different direction for the albums first single, after announcing that “Clique” was initially going to be his roll out track. “I’m not going by the label standards. I’m not going by the club standards. This is just what the Fawk I want to do. Some people are going to like it. Some people are going to hate it; regardless, I’m just doing me,” said Big Sean about his No I.D. and Key Wane-produced first single, which fans can expect in the next few weeks.

Check out Finally Famous MC’s interview below, as well as some bonus footage courtesy of TheMaskedGorilla on the next page.

Photo: Def Jam

