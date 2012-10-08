Ghostface Killah, M.O.P. & Pharoahe Monch – “Blackout” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Rza‘s soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists continues to take shape with “Blackout” by Ghostface Killah, M.O.P. and Pharoahe Monch. The good folks over at Hip-HopDX get the premiere of this song that will have you swinging swords like Shinobi. .

This song has some pretty good advice, just in case you ever get into a fight. If you have a gun, squeeze out the bullets until you blackout. Also, if you run out of bullets make sure you swing and blackout. Very sound advice. Cop the soundtrack for The Man With The Iron Fists on October 23rd and catch the movie on November 2nd.

DOWNLOAD: Ghostface Killah, M.O.P. & Pharoahe Monch – “Blackout”

Photo: Hadas