Pusha T ft. Future – “Pain” (Prod. By Kanye West) [LISTEN]

Pusha T’s newest single from his untitled debut solo album is here and it is called “Pain.” This Kanye West-produced joint features Future on the hook and comes a little bit out of left field. Future was present at many G.O.O.D. Music studio sessions, as evident from his Twitpics, but he wasn’t featured on any Cruel Summer songs.

This seems like the result of all of those Kanye West sessions that featured the Atlanta rapper/singer. Pusha T and Future also recently wrapped up a tour together on which the latter was the headliner. Pusha T and Kanye West are usually good together. Pusha T, Kanye West and Future, however? Eh, we’ll let you decide for yourself.

Pusha T’s solo debut album is scheduled to drop next year.

Photo: Red Star Access