Rappin’ 4-Tay Asks Fans To Pray For Him As He Deals With Unspecified Health Issues

Over the holiday weekend, while millions of people were enjoying life and opening Christmas gifts, Rappin’ 4-Tay took to X (the social media website formerly known as Twitter). The Bay Area legend requested fans to pray for him as he deals with health issues in the hospital.

This past Saturday (December 23), the “I’ll Be Around” artist took to social media to ask fans for their love and support as he’d been admitted into a hospital. Though he didn’t specify why he was laid up, the artist wrote, “I NEED ALL MY LOYAL ONES TO SEND A PRAYERS I BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL FOR DAYS NOW HOPE YOU ALL HAVE A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS 4-TAY!!!”

Though he hasn’t updated his followers on his condition or whether or not he’s still under medical supervision, Rappin’ 4-Tay did tweet out a Christmas message for everyone who’d be hoping to hear from him following his Saturday afternoon call for support.

Prayers up for 4-Tay as we’ve lost so many of our Hip-Hop artists to health-related issues over the last few years.

Just another reminder to appreciate every moment you get to spend with your loved ones while they’re still here and to always prioritize your health in any way you can. We only get one life to live, so make the most of it.

