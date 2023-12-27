Fabolous “Tuluminati,” Lil Uzi Vert “Red Moon” & More | Daily Visuals 12.26.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that 2023 is winding down and 2024 is around the corner, Fabolous seems ready to reintroduce himself to the game and has been dropping off new work to remind everyone that he’s still one of the illest lyricists to ever pick up the mic.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Tuluminati,” the Brooklyn rapper heads down to Mexico to live his best vida loca where he cozies up with a thick young lady by the beach and pops some bottles before dining at a fancy restaurant that serves more than just your average tacos.

Back in Philly, Lil Uzi Vert is living a pretty lavish life himself and in his clip for “Red Moon,” Vert shows us just how beautiful the view is from his penthouse suite as he gets dressed to go about his everyday life. The man didn’t have to show us his plumber’s crack, but here we are.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Slu, and more.

FABOLOUS – “TULUMINATI”

LIL UZI VERT – “RED MOON”

J.I. – “MISS YOU TONIGHT”

SLU – “SHOW YOU”

BIG HIT FT. RJ & JAY WORTHY – “RED LOTION”

SAUCE WALKA & 44 MIKE DEEZY – “STEADY POPPIN IT”

CENTRAL CEE – “ENTRAPRENEUR”

K SUAVE – “INSECURE”

