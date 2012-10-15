Did Jay-Z Threaten To End Chris Brown’s Career, If He Puts (More) Hands On Rihanna?

When it comes to Rihanna, don’t mess with Papa Hov. As previously reported, Chris Brown and Rihanna are working on their relationship, which hit a serious snag after their 2009 altercation. Now that Brown and Rih Rih are back on good terms, the two have been spending time together, reportedly attending one of Jay-Z’s shows at the newly opened Barclays Center.

Rumor has it that while Jay hasn’t tried to stop these two lovebirds from following romantic bliss, he did warn Brown against revisiting the abusive path that led to their breakup.

According to The Sun, Mr. Carter invited the twosome to his show where he dished out a few words of Roc Nation wisdom. “Jay-Z told Rihanna that if Chris is truly making her happy then to go for it,” revealed a source.

“He invited them as a couple to his concert in New York and backstage he called Chris to one side and told him if he hurts Rihanna, whether emotionally or physically, it’s over for him. He’ll ensure it will result in the end of his career.”

Of course no one has actually confirmed the alleged threat, but here’s hoping that Jay won’t have to resort to demolishing the Virginia natives career (can he even do that?), especially since he’s just now getting back on track.

Photo: Gossip On This