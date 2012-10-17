GQ Names Big Sean Rap’s Hottest Rookie [PHOTOS]

GQ has always been pretty liberal when it came to dubbing someone a “rookie.” However, Gentlemen’s Quarterly magazine is dubbing G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean rap’s hottest rookie of 2012.

Although he has been active in the music scene for close to five years, Big Sean still takes the torch as the genre’s brightest young star according to the magazine. After dubbing Frank Ocean the rookie of the year last year, Sean’s banner year is capped off with another honor to his name.

Sean’s shown out on verses with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Meek Mill and more, and now he cleans up for the popular magazine (you can read the story here).

Check out all of the photos from the shoot down below.

—

Photos: GQ

