Flavor Flav Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon [PHOTO]

Damn, Flav. The 53-year-old legendary hypeman and reality show star, Flavor Flav, was arrested today for assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ; Flavor Flav, real name William Drayton Jr., allegedly got into a heated verbal argument with a teenager in his house as well as his fiancee. His fiancee then called 911 and as of press time, it was unclear if the teenager involved in the altercation was indeed Flav’s son.

Flav was arrested around 3am this morning and booked on felony assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Allegedly, the Public Enemy hypeman threatened one person with a knife during the argument, and beat up the other it’s unclear which person he threatened, and which he physically attacked.

He’s currently being held on $23,000 bail.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine Debut New ‘Beats Pill’ Portable Speaker & ‘Executive’ Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Like A Boss: 7 Music Figures Who Have Held Executive Positions At Major Labels [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Tyga Buys $6.5 Million California Mansion [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

• The Great White Hype: 10 White Rappers Who Fell Off (Or Are Barely Hanging On) [GALLERY]

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Influential Business Deals In Hip-Hop

• Bangin Candy: Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples” Stunner Bernice Burgos [PHOTOS]

• NYC High School Guidance Counselor Loses Job Over Racy Online Pics [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: TMZ