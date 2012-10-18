CLOSE
Curren$y ft. Corner Boy P – “Amsterdam (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

One of the hardest working rappers in the game, Curren$y, hops on Rick Ross’Amsterdam” with Corner Boy P to drop some fresh new bars over the record. This song which was originally featured on Ross’ God Forgives, I Don’t, is one of the standouts on the album. 

This joint was produced by Cardiak and puts Spitta in his familiar comfort zone, production-wise. If the song sounds like something you would drive a really nice car to, then there is a high likelihood that Curren$y will rap over it.

Get a listen and download to Spitta’s “Amsterdam” freestyle down below.

