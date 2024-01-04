Las Vegas Judge Attacked In Court After Denying Probation, Caught On Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A judge in Las Vegas, Nev. was attacked in court after denying a man probation, and the entire moment was caught on camera. Judge Mary Kay Holthus handed down a sentence for Deobra Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm and denied his probation, which prompted Redden to shout curses and leap over the judge’s desk while landing on top of her.

Local outlet KSNV reports that Judge Mary Kay Holthus was overseeing the sentencing hearing for Deobra Redden on Wednesday (January 3) and told his legal team that she believes jail time was best for their client. After Redden’s attorney suggested probation and Redden himself said he was in a better place, Judge Holthus thought otherwise.

“I think it’s time that he gets a taste of something else,” Holthus responded. “Because I just can’t with that history,” this after prosecutors shared Redden’s criminal history with the judge.

It was then that Redden began cursing at the judge and then leaped over the desk on top of her before the court marshal and another person was able to split the pair apart.

Court Information Officer Mary Ann Price offered the following in a statement to the outlet:

Deobra Redden was present for a sentencing hearing this morning, with regard to the charge of attempt battery with substantial bodily harm. During the hearing, Mr. Redden attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus. Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored.

The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital. Our understanding is that he is in stable condition. We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.

Redden was hit with 13 new charges after the attack, which includes six felonies and is due in court today (January 4).

Photo: Screenshot/Clark County District Court